Kristin Russel

Kinaxis, which specializes in end-to-end supply chain planning and orchestration, names Kristin Russel as CMO. Russel was most recently CMO at enterprise healthcare operations software and services company symplr, leading development and execution of the company’s comprehensive marketing strategy. She was previously CMO at Quest Analytics and has held senior marketing roles at Carrot Inc., Humana, Cerner and Omnicell. At Kinaxis, Russel will lead its global marketing organization, overseeing marketing strategy, corporate and market positioning, digital and brand marketing, communications and go-to-market initiatives. “Kristin's experience scaling enterprise technology platforms and transforming go-to-market strategy will help strengthen how we engage customers, partners, and the market,” said Kinaxis CEO Razat Gaurav.

Jon Gingerich

Proven Media Solutions, which works with clients in sectors including healthcare, insurance, public affairs and transportation, brings on Jon Gingerich as senior writer. Gingerich comes to the firm after spending more than 20 years at O’Dwyer’s, where he was senior editor. He has also been a writing instructor for The Gotham Writers Workshop since 2014 and has published fiction since 2008. In his new post he will play a key role in creating and placing media content. “Jon’s passion for the art of writing and his ability to create content for our unique client narratives impressed the entire team,” said Dustin Siggins, founder of Proven Media Solutions. It's the firm's third content hire this year.

Michael Arnone

H. Betti Industries, a distributor of location-based arcade, amusement and vending equipment, appoints Michael Arnone as senior director of marketing. Arnone was most recently director of marketing, channel & strategic programs at Kyocera Document Solutions. He has also led marketing efforts at Jet Aviation, a General Dynamics company, and Fujifilm. “His experience building integrated marketing programs and aligning them closely to sales and business performance will play an important role in our continued growth,” said H. Betti Industroes VP os sales and business development Jonathan Betti.