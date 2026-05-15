Babbit Bodner has been named public relations agency of record for Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, a restaurant and sports bar with more than 70 locations across the U.S. Babbit Bodner will spearhead communications in support of Walk-On’s goal of being the greatest sports bar in America. The agency’s role includes earned media relations around menu innovation, seasonal promotions, new restaurant openings and company and category leadership, as well as strategic counsel. Walk-On's was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry and Jack Warner, former walk-on basketball players at LSU. The brand reflects their underdog mindset and shared commitment to food, sports and community. “Walk-On’s is on a growth trajectory, and as we continue to expand our footprint, we need the right partner to help us introduce ourselves in new markets, amplify the brand nationwide and lay a strong foundation for future growth,” said Walk-On’s VP, head of brand and marketing Mary Winslow. “Babbit Bodner brings both the strategic rigor and creative perspective to do just that.”

Publicity for Good is named agency of record for America’s Christian Credit Union, a faith-based financial institution serving more than 150,000 members nationwide. The scope of work includes strategic PR planning and message development tailored to faith-based audiences, media pitching, relationship building, spokesperson media training, press release writing, news syndication, editorial calendar management and crisis PR support. As the relationship develops, ACCU and Publicity for Good plan to deepen outreach across Christian radio, podcast and digital media platforms The partnership marks ACCU’s first engagement with a dedicated PR firm. Founded in 1958 by five Nazarene pastors in Southern California, ACCU has grown from a small clergy cooperative into a nearly $1 billion institution.

LDPR, a travel and lifestyle PR firm, is appointed agency of record for The Royal Sonesta Boston, an AAA Four Diamond hotel located along the Charles River where Cambridge meets Boston. LDPR will lead strategic media relations efforts in the U.S. market, further elevating awareness of the hotel's refreshed offerings, standout dining experiences, new programming, and prime location in the Boston-Cambridge area. The appointment follows a recent transformation for the property, including a major renovation of guest rooms and suites, the hotel’s health club and poolscape, as well as the debut of its new seafood-focused restaurant, Scull & Keel.