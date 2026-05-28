Veronica Navarro

Veronica Navarro, who did a 12-year stint at JPMorganChase, has joined Barclays as global head of communications for its investment bank.

She will work with internal and external stakeholders to ensure messaging is clear, coordinated and aligned with business priority.

Based in New York, Navarro reports to Tom Hoskin, head of corporate communications at Barclays.

Most recently, she headed communications at JPMorganChase’s US wealth management unit. Earlier, Navarro led communications across Latin America and Canada for the corporate & investment bank.

She began her career as a journalist, and spent 13 years at Bloomberg working across Spain, the UK and US.