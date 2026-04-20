Liberia has agreed to pay a $100K monthly retainer to Ballard Partners for counsel on how to improve its relations with the US.

Signed May 18 by Brian Ballard and Samtel Stevquoah, Liberia's Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, the contract automatically renews for successive one-year periods.

It calls for Ballard Partners to assist the western African nation in communicating with US government officials, businesses and non-governmental bodies.

The agreement states that strategic communications services offered through Ballard Media Group are not included in the representation.

The US and Liberia in December signed a five-year, bilateral health cooperation Memorandum of Understanding that calls for up to $125M in health assistance to Liberia, supporting critical areas such as HIV/AIDS, malaria, maternal and child health, and global health security.

For its part, Liberia agreed to increase its domestic health expenditures by almost $51 million to gradually assume greater financial and operational responsibility for its domestic health systems.

The US State Dept. says the MOU will accelerate Liberia’s transition toward self-reliance and sustainability, ultimately saving U.S. taxpayers’ dollars and securing long-term health outcomes.