Montieth & Company launches M&Co Litigation Intelligence, an offering focused on enabling law firms and their corporate and individual clients to pursue litigation and communications objectives with greater confidence and strategic clarity. It gives law firms and corporate general counsel the ability to map stakeholders and cohort groups; analyze and anticipate how the ecosystem of owned, paid and earned media can be most effectively and strategically used; predict how future developments will drive narratives and affect how key audiences perceive and respond to the matter; and evaluate strategic and tactical reputational risk through systemic, data-driven analysis. The combination of M&Co’s proprietary technology and litigation communications expertise will inform strategies grounded in a multi-dimensional analysis of the reputational, media and stakeholder environment surrounding every matter. “Litigation has always been fought on two fronts — inside the courtroom and in the minds of the people whose opinions determine how litigation outcomes are understood,” said M&Co CEO and global managing partner Montieth Illingworth. “M&Co Litigation Intelligence enables legal counsel to see those two fronts in a fully integrated perspective.”

BERA.ai, a brand measurement platform that ties brand equity to revenue and business growth, introduces BERA LLM Brand Rankings, a capability built directly into the BERA platform. The new offering lets users see how large language models such as Gemini, ChatGPT and Claude rank their brand across categories. It also provides a side-by-side comparison of that ranking with BERA’s proprietary Love Curve, showing where brand equity and AI visibility align or diverge. In addition, BERA LLM Brand Rankings connects users to Brand-to-Business, BERA's proprietary analysis linking brand equity to sales, revenue and enterprise value. "Brand has always lived wherever consumers make decisions, and today, more of those decisions start with a prompt to an LLM," said BERA.ai chief customer officer Kraig Schulz. “We’re showing brand leaders how their BERA Score, position on the Love Curve, and LLM rankings move together, as well as how to improve their brand position with LLMs.” BERA is a unit of The Harris Poll, a Stagwell unit.

Matter launches its PR Media Group. The group is charged with developing and executing integrated earned media strategies intended to elevate brand visibility, strengthen thought leadership and drive business impact. It will leverage advanced reporting and analytics, including emerging GenAI and LLM visibility metrics, to help clients better understand and maximize the value of earned media. Sara Beth Fahey, who has been promoted to SVP, will lead the group alongside group director Andrew Petro. Matter principal and CEO Scott Signore says that Fahey “shows an uncommon ability to drive PR strategy for her clients, both anticipating where media is heading and navigating rapid change with real-time results. Fahey adds that “as traditional media continues to reshape within an expanding digital ecosystem, we’re focused on bringing Matter’s depth of experience to stay one step ahead, so clients know their stories are getting in front of the right people.”