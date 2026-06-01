Kenny Gold

Edelman appoints Kenny Gold as global chief creator officer, a newly created role. Gold comes to Edelman from Deloitte Digital, where he was managing director and head of social and creator, developing a differentiated offering that combined consulting, creativity and creator-led marketing. He was previously executive director of social media at Grey Group and has held senior posts at Burson-Marsteller (now Burson) and McCann. In his new post, Gold will lead Edelman Creator globally, advancing the firm’s creator capabilities and further integrating creator with social, paid and performance. “Creator has become one of the most important drivers of growth, relevance, opinion and business impact for brands today, and clients are increasingly looking for creator-led ideas and solutions across creative, social, paid and performance,” said Edelman president, integrated solutions & delivery Tristan Roy. “Kenny brings a rare combination of strategic vision, operational expertise and deep understanding of culture and platforms.”

Anthony Oni

Georgia Power, which provides energy to over 2.8 million residential and business customers across Georgia, hires Anthony Oni as VP of corporate affairs. Oni was most recently managing partner at Energy Impact Partners, where he led the Elevate Future Fund, a more than $100 million investment strategy focused on advancing grid modernization, utility transformation and critical energy infrastructure. Before that, he spent nearly 20 years at Southern Company, holding senior leadership roles at both Alabama Power and Southern Company Gas. At Georgia Power, Oni will lead the company’s overall communications function, including media relations, social and digital media, branding and advertising and employee communications. “Anthony brings a combination of deep utility experience, innovation leadership and credibility across communications, brand and stakeholder engagement to his new leadership role at Georgia Power,” said Georgia Power SVP of external affairs Trey Kilpatrick.

Stephanie Loch

Shift•ology, which works with clients in sectors including agriculture, healthcare, energy and education, brings on Stephanie Loch to head up its agriculture practice. Loch joins the agency rom Curious Plot where she served national agricultural brands. In her new role, she will lead and manage the agriculture account are. Shift•ology founder and CEO Melanie Wilt said that Loch will “allow us to keep delivering high-quality experiences and strategic communication for our agriculture and food client base.” The agency was ranked No. 8 nationally in agricultural PR on the 2025 and 2026 O’Dwyer’s lists of top PR firms.