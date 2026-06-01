Maria Montserrat Alvarado

Pope Leo XIV appoints ETWN News president and chief operating officer Maria Montserrat Alvarado as Prefect of the Dicastery for Communication, effective Nov. 1.

Established by Pope Francis in 2015, the Dicastery for Communication oversees the Holy See’s communications systems, including Vatican News, Vatican Radio, L’Osservatore Romano, Vatican Media (photo, audio & video services), the Holy See Press Office, the Vatican publishing house, the Vatican Printing press, and the Filmoteca Vaticana.

At EWTN News, the news division of the Eternal Word Television Network, Alvarado has overseen international media platforms producing content in seven languages across television, radio, print, digital and social media. The Eternal Word Television Network is an American basic cable television network that presents around-the-clock and commercial-free Catholic programming.

Alvarado was previously COO and executive director of the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty. She succeeds Paolo Ruffini, whom Pope Francis appointed in 2018 as the first lay prefect of a dicastery of the Roman Curia.

Michael Warsaw, CEO of EWTN, said Alvarado had earned “the trust and respect of everyone privileged to work alongside her” during her years with the network.