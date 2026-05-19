Thunderly, a Dallas-based franchise marketing agency, is engaged to execute a fully integrated franchise development lead generation and marketing program for Bojangles, a Southern restaurant brand known for its bold flavors and loyal following. Scope of work on the account includes paid media management across search and social platforms, creative development, SEO and website optimization, content creation, podcast production and advanced analytics. The agency will work to elevate Bojangles’ visibility and attract high-quality franchise candidates as the brand continues to expand its footprint across the United States. “Our focus is on building a scalable, performance-driven marketing engine that not only increases brand visibility but also attracts the right franchise partners,” said Thunderly Marketing CEO Scott White.

Warschawski is selected as agency of record for Gas Monkey Garage, an automotive brand offering custom vehicle builds, classic car restorations and high-performance muscle cars. The abency will support Gas Monkey Garage’s large-scale vehicle sweepstakes campaigns, premium merchandise business, digital growth initiatives, and consumer engagement efforts through an integrated marketing strategy designed to accelerate growth across e-commerce, content, social media and brand partnerships. “As we continue expanding across e-commerce, media, sweepstakes, and live experiences, we wanted a strategic partner that understands how to help scale brands with strong cultural identity and consumer engagement. Warschawski brings that experience and energy,” said Gas Monkey Garage founder Richard Rawlings.

JAM Collective, which works with clients in the outdoor and active lifestyle industries, is named agency of record for Roark, a company that produces travel and lifestyle gear. The agency will lead strategic communications, media relations, brand storytelling and integrated PR campaigns for Roark, working to grow brand awareness across outdoor, travel and active/run audiences in the U.S. “We were looking for a PR partner that deeply understands both performance product and culture,” said Roark global marketing director Mike Wallace. “JAM Collective brings strong media relationships, strategic thinking, and a genuine passion for the industries we serve, making them a natural fit for this next chapter of growth.”