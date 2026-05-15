4media group acquires The CauseWay Agency, a purpose-driven communications agency specializing in public service announcements. By joining 4media group, CauseWay clients will now have best-in-class PSA capabilities plus access to the broader 4media 4publicaffairs suite of communications services, including market research, media relations, satellite media tours, influencer marketing, video production, paid media and digital content distribution. In addition to PSA campaign strategy, CauseWay’s core areas include creative development, media distribution and tracking for nonprofit organizations, government agencies and social impact brands. “CauseWay has built a strong reputation in a sector that is already an important part of 4media group’s business and future growth,” said 4media group CEO Melissa Elsner. “This acquisition builds on our existing public affairs and award-winning PSA work while adding valuable distribution expertise, media relationships and creative capabilities that help mission-driven organizations reach the audiences they need to move.”

Featured, an AI co-pilot for PR, launches a platform that will allow PR professionals and subject-matter experts to find media opportunities, submit pitches, and land featured placements. The AI-guided platform allows users to access sources ranging from journalist requests and podcasts to bylined articles, speaking engagements, generative engine optimization audits and journalist outreach. A user describes what they are looking for in plain language, and Featured surfaces matched opportunities and guides the user end to end, drafting and sending a tailored pitch on request. Featured is built on the company's owned platforms — Help a Reporter Out (HARO) and Connectively — along with partnerships across the industry, giving the co-pilot a deep, real base of media opportunities to draw from. "We've spent years building the data and the relationships behind PR workflows. Now we've put an AI co-pilot on top of it, so anyone — a solo founder, a boutique PR agency, an in-house marketing team — can execute on and expand their PR strategy," said Featured founder and CEO Brett Farmiloe.

IPREX, a global network of independent communications and marketing agencies, brings on Heidi Otway of SalterMitchell PR in Florida as IPREX global president. Otway was previously Americas Regional President, a role now being filled by chair of the diversity, equity and inclusion committee David Rudd of Rudd Resources in Chicago. Otway succeeds Ann‑Marie O’Sullivan of O’Sullivan PR in Cork, Ireland, who now becomes immediate past president. IPREX has also named Nicole Reaney of InsideOut PR in Sydney, Australia, as the new Asia Pacific President, succeeding Anu Gupta of APRW in Singapore.