Hogan Lovells has signed a $100K monthly pact to represent Venezuela’s Ministry of Economy and Finance, and its Washington embassy.

For the Ministry, HL will work on potential debt restructuring including the assessment, development or preparation of debt restructuring options, proposals and supporting materials related to the financial reorganization.

Its Embassy work covers strategic and legal advice on legislative, regulatory and public policy activities underlying the US-Venezuela bilateral relationship.

Former Minnesota Republican Senator Norm Coleman is part of HL’s six-member team.

He’s joined by Aaron Cutler (head of the government relations & PA practice) and Bruno Ciuffetelli (partner & foreign legal specialist who counsels countries on the development of their oil, gas and petrochemicals sectors).

HL’s contract went into effect May 29 and runs through the rest of the year.