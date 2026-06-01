Carina Davidson

H/Advisors, which recently rebranded from H/Advisors Abernathy as part of a global rebrand at its parent company, Havas, names Carina Davidson as CEO of the firm in the U.S. Davidson has been with the agency for almost 30 years, most recently holding the Interim CEO post. She has also served as president, and managing director and chief operating officer. Davidson advises publicly traded and private companies on complex high-stakes communications issues, as well as helping clients across a broad range of sectors to manage their reputations and develop strategies to reach their core audiences. Before coming to H/Advisory, Davidson worked at Edelman, specializing in crisis and public affairs. “Carina embodies the deep market insight, bold thinking and problem-solving ethos that define H/Advisors,” said Stéphane Fouks, executive chairman of H/Advisors and EVP, Havas. “Our clients demand senior counsel and informed insights that are AI-enabled, relevant and provide quantifiable value to their organizations. Since stepping up as Interim CEO last year, Carina and her team have demonstrated those capabilities while embracing AI and new ways of operating that put the firm on a path to sustainable growth.”

Meghan Gardner

Method Communications appoints Meghan Gardner as EVP, helping to lead the agency's work with enterprise technology companies. Gardner joins Method from Mission North, where she spent more than five years, most recently as EVP. Before Mission North, she was VP at Matter Communications, leading work for technology clients. Gardner also held senior roles at Alipes, Proper Villains, Version 2.0 Communications, and LEWIS PR. She brings more than 20 years of integrated communications experience advising CEOs and C-suite leaders at complex technology companies across AI, data, infrastructure, and B2B2C sectors. “Meghan is the kind of advisor CEOs call when the stakes are high and the story is complicated,” said Method Communications CEO David Parkinson. “She has a knack for taking dense, technical companies and helping the world understand why they matter. Our clients are operating in a more complicated environment than ever, and Meghan is built for it.”

Melissa Gruhin

Moburst, a mobile-first digital marketing agency, hires Melissa Gruhin as VP of creative. Gruhin was most recently VP of digital strategy and analytics at BMF and founder and chief strategy officer at Two Halves. She has also held positions at Netflix and Fox Broadcasting. In her new post, Gruhin will lead Moburst’s creative department and guide the agency’s evolution from a performance-driven growth agency to a full-funnel AI growth operating system. She will also help shape Moburst’s approach to AI-enabled workflows. “Melissa brings the kind of creative leadership that today’s market demands: strategic, culturally fluent and deeply accountable to results,” said Moburst CEO Gilad Bechar. “As AI changes how content is made, Melissa’s forward-thinking approach ensures we scale production while keeping human narrative at the center of everything we do.”