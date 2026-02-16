Richard Torrenzano

The Revolution was America’s first information war.

Today, a single social media post can move billions of dollars, influence elections and reshape public opinion within minutes. Long before America became a military or economic power, America became a messaging power.

The American Revolution spread through language—pamphlets circulating in Boston taverns, speeches electrifying town squares and newspapers attacking the British Crown with incendiary force.

Since 1776, America’s greatest business and political advantages have often belonged to those who controlled the message first. Military power, economic power, and political power have repeatedly followed communication power.

America Basically Invented Viral Content

Nothing captures the power of language in early America better than Thomas Paine’s Common Sense.

Published in Philadelphia in 1776, the pamphlet spread across the colonies with extraordinary speed. Paine wrote not for elites but for ordinary Americans, using blunt, emotional language to transform scattered anger into revolutionary momentum.

It was the eighteenth-century version of viral media.

Across the colonies, Paine’s words helped transform independence from a radical idea into a political inevitability. The Revolution succeeded not simply because the colonies fought well, but because patriot leaders won the information war before they won the military one.

The Declaration of Independence turned communication into national identity.

Thomas Jefferson’s language transformed rebellion into ideology. The phrase “all men are created equal” became more than rhetoric; it became the operating myth of the American experiment.

Those words endured, shaping abolitionist movements, civil rights, and democratic revolutions around the world. America learned early that language outlives governments.

Lincoln, Roosevelt and King Turned Communication Into National Power

During the Civil War, Abraham Lincoln understood that information could determine whether the United States survived. He spent hours inside the War Department’s telegraph office reading battlefield dispatches in real time, bringing the presidency closer to combat than ever before.

But Lincoln’s greatest act of communication came at Gettysburg in 1863. In just 272 words, he transformed the Civil War from a battle over union into a moral struggle over democracy itself.

The Gettysburg Address still defines American ideals more than 160 years later.

Lincoln mastered something modern politicians, CEOs, and media strategists still pursue relentlessly: the ability to turn complexity into clarity powerful enough to move a nation.

As America industrialized, communication became financial power. Railroads and Wall Street both discovered the value of information speed.

Newspapers such as The New York Herald and later The Wall Street Journal shaped investor confidence and political debate simultaneously. Information no longer simply influenced markets—it moved them.

During the Great Depression, Franklin D. Roosevelt used radio to rebuild trust in the American banking system as frightened Americans pulled money from collapsing banks. Roosevelt’s fireside chats did more than calm the nation—they helped stop financial panic.

Television transformed political leadership again. John F. Kennedy’s televised debate against Richard Nixon in 1960 revealed that image had become inseparable from power.

Television also amplified one of the most powerful speeches in modern American history. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech transformed civil rights into a national moral reckoning. Broadcast into millions of homes, King’s words fused biblical cadence, patriotic imagery, and emotional urgency into a defining moment in American history.

Wall Street Figured Out Early: Information Is More Valuable Than Oil

Late twentieth century, communications technology had become inseparable from financial capitalism. Reuters transformed, founded in 1851, global finance by transmitting market-moving information faster than rivals.

Michael Bloomberg later proved that real-time financial data could become one of capitalism’s most valuable products.

On Wall Street, speed became financial power. Traders who received information milliseconds before competitors gained enormous advantages in global markets. Success increasingly depended on information speed.

Lower Manhattan evolved into a battlefield where information moved at near-light speed and fortunes changed instantly.

The 1987 stock market crash revealed the growing power of automated trading systems. By the early twenty-first century, Wall Street firms were spending billions on algorithmic and high-frequency trading systems capable of executing trades in microseconds.

Cable television accelerated the transformation, turning news and markets into twenty-four-hour spectacles.

Finance, politics, and media fused into a single information engine. Traditional gatekeepers lost control as newspapers and television networks gave way to social platforms, podcasts, influencers, algorithms, and AI-driven systems moving faster than institutional journalism could compete.

President Trump’s use of Twitter (now X) redefined presidential communication by bypassing traditional media and speaking directly to tens of millions of followers in real time. A single post could dominate headlines, influence financial markets, and shape national debate within minutes.

Markets have already demonstrated how fragile information ecosystems can be. Viral social media campaigns have fueled trading frenzies, erased billions in market value, and forced institutions to respond at digital speed.

Trust Is Corporate America’s Most Valuable Asset

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been writing news is now shaping political narratives, influencing consumer behavior, and flooding digital platforms with synthetic media that can be difficult to distinguish from reality.

The next generation of political and business battles will center on algorithmic influence, digital credibility, and control over information networks.

Within the next five years, two major shifts are likely.

First, AI-generated media will become so sophisticated that verifying reality itself may become a daily challenge.

Political campaigns, financial markets, and corporations will increasingly compete not just for attention, but for credibility.

In a world where images, voices, and news can be manufactured instantly, trust may become the most valuable asset in the global economy.

Second, communication will become predictive rather than reactive.

Algorithms will anticipate behavior before individuals make decisions themselves. Corporations will market products before consumers search for them, financial firms will trade on predictive sentiment analysis, and political campaigns will micro-target voters with unprecedented precision.

From revolutionary pamphlets in Boston to AI-driven media systems, the story of American power has always been the story of communication.

Technology advances at ludicrous speed, but the principle never changes: whoever earns trust controls the message, and whoever controls the message controls the momentum.

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Richard Torrenzano is chief executive of The Torrenzano Group which helps organization takes control of how they are perceived™. For nearly a decade, he was a member of the New York Stock Exchange management (policy) and Executive (operations) committees. His new book is: Command the Conversation: Next Level Communications Techniques.