Liz Lynch

FTI Consulting has recruited Liz Lynch for its corporate reputation practice within the $378M strategic communications segment.

She has almost 20 years of experience dealing with regulatory scrutiny, corporate transformation, stakeholder engagement, public affairs and crisis communications.

London-based Lynch was a partner at Apella Advisors, head of external affairs & public policy at TSB Bank, and partner at Bell Pottinger Group.

“Her experience leading communications responses and, from her time in-house, external affairs during periods of intense change, combined with her strategic judgement and understanding of complex stakeholder environments, is a huge asset to our clients and our team,” said Ant Moore, who heads the reputation unit.