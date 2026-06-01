David Low

Cyabra, an AI-powered platform that helps governments and enterprises detect coordinated manipulation and protect digital trust, hires David Low as CMO. Low was previously CMO at Talkwalker, a social intelligence and analytics platform. He has also served as CMO at AI Software (formerly Kerauno), and lead marketing consultant for the market launch of Moonvalley AI Inc., an AI video technology company. In his new post, Low is tasked with accelerating Cyabra’s market presence, driving demand across the enterprise and government sectors. “His expertise in AI, defense and enterprise software will be instrumental as we scale our footprint and establish Cyabra’s narrative intelligence as the definitive defense against digital deception,” said Cyabra co-founder and CEO Dan Brahmy.

Robert Okunski

Option Care Health, an independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, names Robert Okunski VP, investor relations. Okunski most recently held the VP, investor relations post at Enhabit Home Health & Hospice. Prior to Enhabit, he held senior investor relations leadership positions at Velo3D Inc., SunPower Corporation, Spansion Inc. and PeopleSoft. At Option Care Health, Okunski will be responsible for communicating the company’s business strategy, financial performance, capital allocation priorities and long-term growth opportunities to investors, analysts and other key stakeholders. “His proven track record of building best-in-class investor relations programs, strengthening investor engagement and enhancing transparency, elevating corporate visibility, will be invaluable as we continue to execute our growth strategy and create long-term shareholder value,” said Option Care Health CFO Meenal Sethna.

Grant Gudgel

Locala, an Adaptive Marketing platform, appoints Grant Gudgel as CMO. Gudgel most recently served as SVP marketing at advertising services company Verve. Before that, he was SVP and head of Teads Studio. Gudgel has advised industry players, including Kargo, and private equity groups on growth strategy and M&A opportunities across the advertising technology landscape. “Advertisers need a more adaptive way to understand markets, connect media to business outcomes, and act as customer behavior changes,” said Locala founder and CEO Christophe Collet. “Grant brings the strategic clarity, market experience, and category perspective to help us tell that story and accelerate Locala’s next stage of growth.”