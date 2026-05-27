Mark Eidelman

Hut 8, energy infrastructure platform, has named NextEra Energy's Mark Eidelman head of IR and SVP of strategic finance.

The move comes as the Miami-based company lines up $16.8B in data center lease revenue and closes on a construction bond issue as it seeks a corporate investment-grade rating.

At NextEra Energy, Eidelman shaped the corporate equity narrative and managed investor relationships. Prior to that role, he led the M&A and joint ventures team at NextEra Energy Transmission.

Earlier, he did a 17-year stint at JP Morgan, advising public and private clients on capital structure, M&A and strategic transactions, primarily in the power, utility and renewables industries.

Asher Genoot, CEO of Hut 8, praised Eidelman as a leader who has operated at the highest levels of both infrastructure finance and institutional capital markets.

Eidelman reports to CFO Sean Glennan.

Hut 8's stock trades at $131.20. 52-week range is $15.26 to $140.80.