Fire on the Hill, and Fourth Day, along with its sister company Quatrième Jour, are merging. The combined agency, which will operate as Fire on the Hill, is intended to bring together Fire on the Hill’s strengths in international communications, strategic advisory and purpose-led storytelling with Fourth Day’s expertise in media relations, strategic content and multi-market campaign delivery. It will run from wholly owned offices in New York, London, Paris and Manchester. The agency will support organizations across sectors including technology, energy, manufacturing, investment and education, from high-growth startups to established global brands. “Fire on the Hill and Fourth Day share the same ambition: to build an international agency with the reach clients need, alongside the senior attention and entrepreneurial energy they value”, said Fire on the Hill co-founder and managing partner Chris Clarke. “Our merger gives us the opportunity to grow further by bringing together the characteristics that have made both agencies distinctive.”

5W publishes a study that says many long-time media heavy hitters are coming up short in terms of their AI influence. “Who AI Cites Now” takes a look at which publications, platforms, and sources actually shape the answers ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews produce when an American consumer asks about a brand. The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Bloomberg, and the Financial Times do not appear in the top twenty cited domains in the 5W Citation Source Audit. Forbes is the only U.S. business publication that does — ranked #18 at an estimated 1.38% citation share. On the other hand, Wikipedia (~13.15%) and Reddit (~11.97%) together account for more than a quarter of all ChatGPT citations in the United State. "Communications leaders are still buying placements in publications that no longer drive the answer their buyer is reading. The hierarchy is being repriced in real time—and most brands have not measured the move," said 5W founder & chairman Ronn Torossian.

EducationDynamics, a higher education marketing and enrollment management company, acquires Net Natives, a firm with expertise in market intelligence, performance marketing, international engagement and enrollment technology. The firms say that their existing relationships, service and points of contact will remain unchanged as they begin the integration process. The move is meant to offer clients expanded global expertise across student engagement, audience strategy and international markets; broader market intelligence and audience insights; enhanced technology and measurement capabilities; and greater depth and flexibility across global teams.

Mark Allen & Co. is launching an expanded thought leadership model with multiple activations at Cannes Lions 2026. As part of the expanded model, the agency is moderating conversations at five of the festival's venues: LBB Beach (the festival’s kickoff breakfast), Unplugged Collective (focused on LGBTQ+ narratives), Creators & Culture Villa (which explores emotion-driven creative strategy), Brands & Culture (on converting cultural energy into lasting brand relationships) and Signal (why earned media is crucial in the age of AI). "While everyone debates what AI will replace, one thing is certain: It cannot replicate a speaker on stage," said Mark Allen founder and CEO Mark Paretsky. “The audience knows the difference."