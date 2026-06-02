Anne Neuberger

Andreessen Horowitz has named Anne Neuberger partner and head of global affairs at the venture capital giant.

She has nearly 20 years of experience in the defense, intelligence and emerging technologies sectors, coordinating public and private sector activities.

Neuberger served in the National Security Agency for 11 years, rising to head its cybersecurity directorate, where she oversaw the work of about 4,000 intelligence analysts, cryptographers, researchers and technologies.

Earlier, she was special advisor to the Secretary of the Navy leading the office of business transformation, and a White House fellow.

Neuberger posted that her mission at AH is “securing America at home and ensuring technological innovations are adopted to keep us safe, working together with our allies to build a more secure and prosperous future.”

She has signed on as a part-time advisor in AH last August.