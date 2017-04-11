New York University is looking to hire a VP-strategic communications to work as a “core leader” in its change management efforts.

The VP will build and mentor “a high-performing team, which includes building out an executive and institutional Communications function within the division, which will coordinate the wide array of communications within the University community,” according to the job specs.

He/she will work closely with the SVP-university relations & PA, chief communications & marketing officer, offices of the president and provost, as well as external partners in the University Development & Alumni Relations, admissions, student life, general counsel, chief legal officer and school deans.

NYU wants a person with 12+ years of progressively responsible background in corporate or executive communications, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

The individual will have developed carried out integrated communications strategies that include public relations and marketing; and advising leadership and internal stakeholders on effective strategies for communication and engagement.

The annual base salary range for the job is $280K to $350K.

Apply for the job here.