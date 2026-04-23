Havas Media Germany has hired Piro Inc. to further the digital efforts of the Israel Government Advertising Agency to sway US public opinion.

Founded by Daniel Rosenberg and Tim Piper, New York-based Piro has produced branded entertainment for film, TV and digital media.

Rosenberg has collaborated with actors such as Denzel Washington, Julia Roberts, Robert DeNiro, Steve Martin, Al Pacino, Kevin Bacon and Jodie Foster.

Piper was called "one of the most influential people on the planet" by Time for for his branded content work. He is executive producer on "Odd Mom Out" for Bravo and "Farmed and Dangerous" on Hulu.

According to its June 2 Justice Dept. filing, Piro is engaged to provide digital content strategy, creative development, video production oversight, and campaign advisory services in connection with a pilot digital communications program.

Services include audience research, content architecture, scriptwriting, asset production, distribution planning, iterative performance analysis, and final program evaluation. Al content is developed for distribution via digital and social media platforms in the US.

Piro has received $900K for its effort.

The Israel Government Advertising Agency, which is known by its Hebrew acronym Lapam, is based in Tel Aviv and is the in-house public diplomacy and communications shop of the country's Cabinet.