Kloss Creatives, which works with consumer packaged goods and wellness brands, rebrands to KALET. The new name is meant to reflect the agency’s evolution and expanded focus on earned media, influencer strategy, and AI-driven visibility. As KALET, the agency will continue to serve its core client base as a specialist in CPG and health, with an expanded focus on supplements, while sharpening its positioning on how brands are discovered across traditional media, creator platforms, and AI search. “PR has undergone a significant evolution. Today, it’s no longer just about coverage—it’s about amplifying visibility across the entire discovery ecosystem,” said KALET founder Kelsey Kloss. “We’ve built an integrated approach that brings together media, creators and AI-driven search to drive brand growth.”

Everything Branding, which operates from offices in San Diego and Michigan, acquires Darlington Marketing Co., a Southern California-based marketing agency specializing in the food, grocery, restaurant, retail, and consumer packaged goods sectors. The combined company will operate under the Everything Branding name. Team members from both organizations will remain in place to support clients and maintain continuity. Following the acquisition, clients will gain access to an expanded suite of services that includes commerce-focused public relations, Google and Meta advertising, affiliate and influencer marketing, Amazon optimization, content creation, brand strategy, and franchise marketing. “By bringing DMC under the Everything Branding umbrella, we are combining the best of earned media strategy, performance digital marketing and AI-driven brand visibility, said Everything Branding CEO and founder Chelsea Gladden.

Onfolio Holdings launches SharePulse (sharepulse.ai), an investor relations analytics and engagement platform, and Parlance (useparlance.ai), a managed communications service. Both were developed by Onfolio Labs, the Company's internal AI product initiative. SharePulse ingests press releases, SEC filings, pricing data and engagement signals to identify what drives results in investor communications. Its key capabilities include proprietary market intelligence, an IR analytics dashboard, integrated CRM, email distribution and engagement attribution. Parlance is a managed communications service that produces high-quality, brand-consistent content for public companies and online businesses, leveraging proprietary editorial workflows and human oversight. “They're subscription-based, recurring-revenue products that sit on top of frontier AI infrastructure without the capital expenditure of building or training our own models,” said Onfolio CEO Dominic Wells.