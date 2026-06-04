Marion Beyret

Ipsos, a market research and polling company, appoints Marion Beyret as chief communications officer. Beyret comes to Ipsos from Stellantis, where she led communications and public affairs in Europe. She was previously head of communications at Air France-KLM. Beyret has also served in various French government ministries and the Presidency of the French Republic. At Ipsos, she will work to ensure the strengthening of Ipsos' reputation and influence among its stakeholders worldwide. “Her sharp strategic insight, deep expertise in corporate positioning, and extensive experience will be instrumental in elevating our capabilities,” said Ipsos Alexandre Boissy. “She will drive the enhancement of our expertise, the strengthening of our corporate narratives, and the amplification of our global communications impact across our markets.”

Richard Rogers

TENEX.ai, an AI‑native, human‑led SOC (security operations center) appoints Richard Rogers as CMO. Rogers was most recently CMO at cybersecurity company ExtraHop. Before that, he led startup marketing globally for Amazon Web Services and was VP & global head of field and channel marketing at Palo Alto Network. Rogers has also senior leadership roles at SAP, Oracle, Veritas, Symantec and KPMG. “His experience building global brands, shaping new categories, and driving enterprise demand aligns directly with our mission and momentum,” said TEXEX CEO Eric Foster. “As enterprises shift toward AI‑native security operations, Richard will help accelerate our leadership in the AI‑native SOC category and scale our presence across the U.S., EMEA, and international markets.”

Carter Toole

Arizona Athletics hires Carter Toole as chief communications officer and senior associate athletics director. Toole comes to the University of Arizona from the University of Miami, where he served as executive associate athletic director for strategic communications and chief of staff. Earlier in his career, he held communications and PR posts with the Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers. In his new role, Toole will oversee Arizona Athletics' communications strategy, media relations, storytelling, and messaging initiatives. "He brings exceptional experience, strong relationships across the industry, and a collaborative leadership style that aligns with our vision for Arizona Athletics,” said University of Arizona director of athletics Desireé Reed-Francois.