Rob Rengel

Caterpillar’s Rob Rengel will join ATI Inc. on June 22 as VP-investor relations, succeeding the retiring David Weston.

The 19-year veteran of Caterpillar rose to the senior director of investor relations position. Earlier, he worked in the company’s corporate financial planning and analysis, treasury, debt capital markets and funding, risk management and dealer finance units.

James Foster, ATI’s senior VP & CFO, said Rengel has a proven track record of building strong relationships with investors and communicating complex business strategies to drive understanding and long-term shareholder value.

He called Rengel “exceptionally well-positioned to tell ATI's growth story and engage with the investment community as we continue to execute our strategy.”

Dallas-based ATI, which provides high-performance materials to the defense and aerospace sectors, reported a seven percent jump in Q1 net income to $139.1M. It chalked up $1.1B in revenues.

ATI’s stock is trading at $180.97, near its 52-week high of $183.30. Shares traded as low as $70.52 during that period.