Accenture has acquired Whalar, which had billed itself as the “world’s leading independent creator and social agency,” from Whalar Group.

It will became part of Accenture Song, adding scaled creator and influencer engagement to its customer growth capabilities.

“Whalar brings a creator capability that strengthens how we drive meaningful impact and growth for clients,” said Ndidi Oteh, CEO of Accenture Song.

The company has handled more than $600M in creator campaigns and tens of thousands of collaborations across over 40 countries and 15 languages.

The goal is to transform brands into cultural drivers by unleashing the power of creators.

Whalar's clients include Disney+, Gucci, McDonald’s, KraftHeinz, SCJohnson, Spotify, Pfizer, Meta, Anthropic, T-Mobile, Nike, Microsoft, Phillips and Coty.

“Joining Accenture Song allows us to build on our unrivaled foundation and accelerate our ambition for the next chapter in the creator revolution,” said Emma Harman and Jo Cronk, Whalar Co-CEOs.

The Interactive Advertising Bureau said ad spending in the US creator economy will reach $43.9B this year.