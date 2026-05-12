London Global Strategies is providing government relations and PR counsel to the economic development arm of the Mexican state of San Luis Potosí.

Diana London, who was an aide to Republican Congressmen Matt Gaetz (FL) and Lloyd Smucker (PA) is spearheading the push.

She’s also a contributor to Newsmax. London's recent opinion pieces were headlined: “Overly Rigid Restrictions on China May Harm U.S.” (May 19) and “Trump Must Make Beef Affordable Again to Help GOP” (May 27).

Located in eastern central Mexico, San Luis Potosí is positioned near Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara.

It is a major center for the automotive industry. BMW Group produces 150K cars annually in San Luis Potosí. General Motors is building a plant there.

London Global Strategies, which is located in Delray Beach, FL, has a six-month contract with San Luis Potosí that calls for a fixed fee of $375K.

The letter of engagement was signed June 4.