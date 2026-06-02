The Motion Agency, a woman-owned marketing-services agency, acquires Chicago-based ad agency LKH&S. Founded in 1992, LKH&S specializes in B2B advertising, with clients including Hyundai, EmployCo, EvAI and Toggler. The deal, which is Motion’s seventh acquisition, follows the January acquisition of video-production firm AKA Media Inc. Il aims to bolster the advertising and video capabilities at the agency, which is expanding its footprint by 21 percent (to nearly 24,000 square feet) in Chicago’s historic riverside Reid Murdoch Building. “We believe there is a tremendous appetite for client-focused, independent, midsized agencies that have the right capabilities to lead in this evolving media landscape,” said Motion founder Kim Eberl. “And we are investing accordingly.”

Method Communications, which has offices in cities including New York, London and San Francisco, opens a Boston office. With seven team members already in the city, the agency says plans to grow the Boston team meaningfully over the coming year, with hiring underway for earned and new media relations experts across B2B, fintech and cybersecurity specialist teams. Located in Boston's Financial District, the office will be led by EVP Dave Heffernan, who will continue to lead Method's cybersecurity practice. Heffernan joined Method in 2021 and has built the agency's cybersecurity practice into one of its fastest-growing verticals. "Boston has been on our radar for a long time, and the timing is right," said Method Communications CEO David Parkinson. "Adding Boston to our East Coast presence gives our clients even stronger regional support alongside our New York office.

IPREX adds four partner agencies, bringing its total new partners in 2026 to eight. The four agencies—Coral Communications in South Africa; PR Consultancy Hub in Montenegro; SE2 in Denver, CO; and Trium in Albania — join new partners in Chicago, Milan, New Delhi, and Las Vegas. The recruitment pattern highlights a shift in the network. "What stands out in 2026 is not only the number of conversations we are having, but where they are coming from,” said IPREX executive director Alexandra Mayhew. “We are seeing sustained interest from agencies in Eastern Europe and Latin America — markets that are growing in strategic importance for clients and where agencies are actively looking for practical collaboration, trusted peer relationships, and access to international opportunity.”