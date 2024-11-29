Aric Caplan

People often mistake visibility for success in communications. They see the headline, the interview, the op-ed, the viral post, or the policy outcome and assume that is the work. It isn't. The real job is helping people understand an issue before others define it for them.

Major public-policy debates begin long before most people know they exist. By the time an issue reaches national headlines, decisions are already being made, policies are taking shape, and affected communities are feeling the consequences. The public usually enters the conversation later, after assumptions and competing narratives have begun filling the gaps left by incomplete information.

Over the last nine months, I witnessed that process firsthand while supporting UNITED SIKHS as it responded to federal transportation and state DMV actions affecting commercial driver's licenses held by legally authorized immigrant truck drivers. Department of Transportation officials pressured states to review, cancel, revoke, or stop issuing licenses they considered noncompliant. Drivers who had worked legally for years suddenly faced uncertainty about whether they could continue earning a living. Yet for many Americans, the issue remained largely invisible.

Attention was not the problem. Understanding was.

A commercial driver's license is not simply a credential. For many drivers, a CDL is the foundation of a family's financial stability. It helps keep businesses operating, bills paid, and households functioning. When that stability is suddenly threatened, the consequences extend far beyond the driver's seat.

The licenses at issue were known as non-domiciled commercial driver's licenses, a category used by certain legally authorized immigrant truck drivers. Outside the trucking industry, few people had heard the term. Many reporters had never covered the subject. Policymakers, journalists, advocates, and affected communities were all trying to understand a complicated issue involving transportation policy, work authorization, state licensing systems, due process, and economic consequences.

Throughout that process, UNITED SIKHS often served as a bridge between affected drivers, attorneys, policymakers, journalists, and communities seeking answers. Before meaningful reporting could occur, basic questions needed answers: How many drivers were affected? Which states were taking action? What options existed for drivers whose licenses were suspended, canceled, or not renewed?

The answers often varied from state to state. Policies evolved, court challenges emerged, and guidance changed. Some viewed the issue exclusively through the lens of immigration politics. Others viewed it solely through civil rights. The reality was more complicated than either narrative. Social media amplified certainty long before it amplified understanding.

As the debate unfolded, public perceptions were often shaped by a small number of highly publicized incidents involving commercial drivers. But the broader policy questions extended well beyond any single crash, requiring policymakers, journalists, and the public to distinguish between isolated events and nationwide regulatory decisions affecting thousands of workers and families.

Public debates are often shaped by people who are still forming their views: the transportation reporter trying to understand a developing story, the state legislator hearing from constituents, the trucking-company owner trying to understand the impact on employees, and the citizen who believes public safety and due process need not be in conflict. Reaching them requires something increasingly rare in modern public discourse: context.

Context connects policy decisions to real-world consequences. It explains how a regulatory action can become a family crisis, how federal pressure can influence state decisions, and why the same policy may affect communities differently depending on geography, implementation, and timing.

It also helps people recognize unintended consequences. One recurring concern raised by UNITED SIKHS involved workers who believed they had complied with existing requirements, only to find themselves caught between changing policies, administrative decisions, and conflicting interpretations of eligibility. Whatever one's position on the broader policy debate, those stories raised legitimate questions about fairness, consistency, and due process.

Public understanding rarely emerges on its own. Someone must provide context, answer questions, address misconceptions, and ensure that those most affected are heard.

My background in broadcast journalism reinforced another lesson: reporters are not looking for advocacy talking points. They need facts, documentation, credible sources, and clear explanations. The more complicated the issue, the more important those fundamentals become.

For advocacy organizations, journalists, policymakers, and communicators alike, that work is rarely glamorous. It happens before the headlines. Yet it is often the difference between a public debate driven by assumptions and one informed by facts.

The most important communications challenge is not persuading people what to think. It is helping enough people understand an issue well enough to think about it at all.

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Aric Caplan is Founder & Principal of Caplan Communications, a Washington, DC-area strategic communications and public-affairs consultancy advising mission-driven organizations.