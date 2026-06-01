Houston City College System is accepting qualifications from firms interested in providing government relations, legislative advisory, policy consulting and strategic advocacy services.
Houston City College Seeks Gov't Relations Help
Tue., Jun. 9, 2026
By Kevin McCauley
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