(L-R) Harry Florry, Andrew Yeo

FGS Global brings on Harry Florry as head of Singapore and Andrew Yeo as global policy partner Asia. Florry has been with FGS since 2021, most recently as a partner based in Hong Kong. He was previously a director at Rothschild & Co. In his new position, he will lead the Singapore business and strengthen the firm’s equity advisory and financial transactions practices across Singapore and Southeast Asia. Yeo has served as an advisor at Finsbury and ecommerce platform Thryft, as well as Asia director and head of Singapore at Global Counsel. He brings deep expertise in political risk, regulatory strategy and stakeholder engagement. “Harry's move to lead the Singapore business, combined with Andrew and his team joining us, gives clients genuine depth in capital markets, in public affairs, and in strategic communications," said FGS Global CEO of UKMEA Faeth Birch.

Cynthia Holahan

ACORE CAPITAL, a commercial real estate debt investment manager, appoints Cynthia Holahan as CMO, a newly created role at the company. Holahan was most recently head of marketing for North America at asset manager Ninety One, where she built and led brand positioning, corporate communications, public relations and channel marketing across the U.S. and Canada. She has also held senior marketing positions at Oppenheimer Funds and Goldman Sachs. Holahan will lead Acore Capital’s global marketing strategy, brand positioning, investor communications, and business development marketing. “She has spent her career building sophisticated, high-impact marketing functions at premier asset managers, and her perspective and relationships will help amplify our brand and deepen our investor relationships globally,” said Acore Capital CEO Warren de Haan.

Justin Biskin

NVE Experience Agency, a global brand experience firm, hires Justin Biskin as SVP in its sports marketing practice. Biskin joins NVE from Nike, where he co-founded and led the company’s content division. He was previously an account director at Wasserman and GMR Marketing. In his new post, Biskin will be responsible for the growth and evolution of NVE’s sports marketing business, focusing on helping brands earn relevance in modern sports culture through brand experiences. “As sport becomes a 24/7 cultural engine, brands are looking for partners who know how to show up consistently with impact,” says NVE Chief Business Officer Jenny Basco. “Justin’s expertise will be key to expanding NVE’s sports business.”