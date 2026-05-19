President Donald Trump is championing a “nuclear renaissance” in the US, citing tremendous progress in technology and safety measures made since the disaster at Three Mile Island. “We're going heavy into nuclear,” approving many new reactors, he told the Davos 2026 conference.

The president has issued four executive orders aimed at reinvigorating America’s nuclear energy industry. They call for “modernizing” nuclear regulation, streamlining reactor testing, deploying reactors for national security, and reinvigorating the industrial base.

Trump hasn’t tackled one of the more vexing problems facing the nuclear sector, which is getting the messaging right.

Ruder Finn has released a survey, “Building Confidence in America’s Nuclear Future” that cites the challenges facing the nuke business.

The report acknowledges that “nuclear is having its moment but public support is not guaranteed.” More than half of Americans think of nuclear as “dangerous,” while a mere 10 percent call it “safe.”

The biggest concerns are nuclear waste (74 percent), environmental contamination (71 percent), security threats (70 percent) and transportation risks (68 percent).

Trump’s plan to scale nuclear is not just a technology challenge, it’s a public trust challenge.

“The industry needs proactive education, credible messengers, transparent communication and community engagement before fear fills the information gap,” according to the RF survey.

The waste issue cannot be separated from the overall innovation discussion. About three-quarters of Americans are concerned about waste, but 56 percent are more comfortable with the issue once they learn about the industry’s strong safety record.

Support for nuclear energy rises after people are educated about the industry’s safety record and benefits.

Trump is proof of that. He told the Davos crowd that he was once opposed to nuclear industry but has now come around to see its benefits.

"Americans are not closed off to nuclear, they are looking for credible information, transparency and confidence that safety and waste concerns are being pro-actively addressed,” said Patrick Hefflinger, group VP-public affairs at RF. “Public engagement cannot begin after a project is announced: it must be built early, grounded in fact and sustained over time.”

Busted in London… Melissa Rein Lively, founder of the anti-woke America First Public Relations firm, on June 2 admitted to assaulting a woman in a London tube station.

She was charged with yanking the woman’s hair in a “forceful manner.” Rein Lively agreed to pay the victim $1,200 in compensation, which is due next month.

The Westminster magistrates dropped a charge of assault by beating that had been levied against Rein Lively. The incident occurred last October at the Bond Street Station.

Rein-Lively’s companion, Philipp Osterman, was charged with two racially aggravated public order offenses. He faces a court hearing in November.

Rein Lively did not attend the legal proceeding, but may be soon making a triumphant return to Europe. According to the America First PR website, its transatlantic sister agency, Europe First PR is in the works.

It will be “an invitation-only public relations and advisory firm representing a curated portfolio of political leaders, corporations, sovereign entities, and family offices across Europe, the United States, and the Middle East.”

Rein Lively, who is reviewing new client opportunities. envisions a roster of clients that aligns with her mission of protecting and advancing shared Western values.

Stay tuned.

If they knew their presence would disrupt the lives of thousands of people, neither Barack Obama nor George W. Bush would have attended the NBA Finals. They were not narcissts-in-chief.

Ticket holders at Madison Square Garden lustily booed the image of Trump when it appeared on the jumbo video screen during the playing of the National Anthem.

He was the reason why they had to show up two hours before the game and deal with airport-like screening.

Amtrak riders and Long Island Railroad commuters had to navigate the cordoned-off streets around Penn Station. Presidential security killed the “watch party” that had been held outside the world’s most famous arena. The watch party was relocated to Bryant Park, where the crowd booed the screen image of Trump

The 79-year-old president, who dozed during the last quarter when the game was on the line, played the role of vibe-killer for the New York Knicks.

An hour after the game, the still-barricaded streets surrounding the Garden were empty of fans. Only hundreds of cops, who were part of the presidential security detail, remained.

Trump, whose popularity ratings are at all-time lows, thought he could steal some of the positive PR generated by the Knicks first Finals run in 27 years.

He’s still a loser.