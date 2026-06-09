Jamie Lund

Jamie Dowd, who was most recently president of the health practice in the Americas at Weber Shandwick, comes on board at Allison Worldwide as global president, health + wellness, effective June 22.

Dowd, who also led Weber’s New York office, had been with the agency for over 20 years. While there, she worked on the launch of more than 100 new or supplemental indications, including firsts in oncology, cardiovascular, neuroscience, pain, immunology and multiple rare diseases. She has also helped some of the world’s largest life sciences companies enhance their corporate or brand reputations and deepen connections with target audiences.

In her new position, Dowd will lead Allison’s global healthcare practice and oversee the New York office, reporting to global CEO Wendy Lund.

"Jamie has spent her career partnering with her clients as an extension of their teams to navigate complexity, build trust and deliver truly meaningful impact,” said Lund. “She brings the experience, leadership and people-first mindset that will strengthen our ability to help clients see around corners and seize emerging opportunities in health.”

Allison Worldwide is owned by Stagwell.