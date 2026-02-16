Connector Inc. has signed on as primary government affairs counsel to Iraqi politico Hussein AlAnkoshei.

He’s the 38-year old member of Iraq’s parliament, businessman and president of Al-Diwaniya SC soccer team.

The firm’s job is to increase AlAnkoshei’s “presence and reach throughout Washington, D.C. to best represent the positions, policies, and goals of the Republic of Iraq” as determined by the client, according to letter of engagement.

It is responsible for preparing materials on behalf of AlAnkoshei that will be used in briefings with the executive branch, Congress as well as targeted members of the media.

Connector will also serve as political advisor on issues related to the United Nations general assembly.

The one-year contract, which began May 1, calls for a $20K monthly retainer and has two automatic one-year extension periods.

Connector’s chief government affairs officer Ryan Parada and VP Rick Westerdale handle the effort.