KNB Communications, a Stamford, CT-based medical marketing and PR firm, acquires Roketto, a Canada-based digital agency specializing in generative engine optimization, web design and development, digital advertising, and inbound marketing strategy. Following the acquisition, KNB will rebrand as Sōvyn, which it says reflects its evolution into a more integrated communications and digital strategy firm with a deep focus in healthcare, life sciences, and technology. Existing clients of both organizations will continue working with their current teams throughout the transition. “Companies need integrated strategies that connect scientific storytelling, search visibility, AI discoverability, automation, and digital engagement,” said Chintan Shah, president and CEO of the newly rebranded agency. “This acquisition allows us to expand those capabilities."

Krupp Agency, an independent New York-based public relations and communications strategy firm specializing in thought leadership, personal branding, and thought-led brands, celebrates its 30th anniversary. Founded in 1996 by Heidi Krupp, who got her start at ABC NEWS 20/20 as a production secretary, Krupp Agency has launched more than 100 bestselling books, engineered culture-shaping campaigns and movements, and built a signature methodology centered on positioning authors as authorities and businesses as influential brands. To mark the 30th anniversary, the Krupp Agency is debuting a new commemorative logo. “From the start, we’ve been producing and sharing purpose-driven stories to help inspire action and change,” said Krupp. “This anniversary is our chance to finally celebrate our own story and to share everything we’ve learned from the extraordinary clients who trusted us to help tell theirs.”

The Worldcom Public Relations Group votes two new firms into its global partnership: CARRALSIERRA in Mexico City and We Are DNA in Bristol, UK. The additions bring to 11 the number of new agency partners for Worldcom in the last two years. CARRALSIERRA is an independent, partner-led strategic communications firm, with more than 18 years of experience advising organizations on corporate and financial communications, reputation management, public relations, as well as critical issues and crisis advisory. DNA works with brands and businesses to help them find, keep and engage the staff they need to be successful. "We are excited to add these two talented new firms to the Worldcom Partnership, expanding our reach and capabilities while deepening our experience regionally and globally,” said Bjorn Mogensen, (Paues Aberg, Stockholm, Sweden) Worldcom’s recruitment chair.