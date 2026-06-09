Jonty Summers

Burson is bringing on Hanover managing director, Middle East Jonty Summers as head of corporate affairs in Dubai at the end of June. At Hanover, Summers established and ran its Middle East advisory business. Before joining Hanover in 2016, Summers was at Edelman as SVP for its corporate practice across the Middle East. He also served as chair of the Middle East Public Relations Association from 2019 to 2021. “In a region as dynamic and fast paced as the Middle East, clients require senior counselors who combine a deep, nuanced understanding of the region with a proven track record of delivering results. Jonty embodies this.”

Brian McKenna

Ridgepost Capital, which had over $45 billion in assets under management as of March 31, names Brian McKenna VP, investor relations, effective June 15, McKenna was most recently managing director, equity research at investment bank Citizens JMP. He has engaged with institutional investors across equity and fixed income markets. At Ridgepost, McKenna will be responsible for leading its investor relations strategy, strengthening relationships with institutional investors, and enhancing communication across the firm’s global investor base. He will also oversee the firm’s press and media engagement. “His deep industry knowledge, strong analytical background, and extensive network within the institutional investor community will be a valuable addition as we continue to grow,” said Ridgepost Capital chairman and CEO Luke Sarsfield.

Rochelle Nadhiri

The Center for AI Safety, a nonprofit focused on reducing risks to society from artificial intelligence, appoints Rochelle Nadhiri as head of public engagement. Nadhiri is the founder of TheRoCo, a PR, marketing and reputation management consultancy. She was previously VP and head of communications at financial technology company Robinhood. Nadhiri has also held senior policy and communications roles at Meta. In her new post, she will oversee CAIS's media relations, narrative strategy, and public-facing communications, with a focus on building sustained public understanding of AI safety across policy, journalism, technology, and general audiences. "Rochelle has spent her career making complex, high-stakes stories legible to the people who need to act on them," said CAIS president Devin Kim.