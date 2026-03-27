Avoq, a DC-headquartered strategic communications, public affairs, and advocacy firm, received a National Gold ADDY in Branded Content & Entertainment for Online/Interactive, at the American Advertising Federation’s 2026 ADMERICA Conference on May 29. Avoq was recognized for “Viewers Like Me,” a fundraising campaign in response to the defunding of PBS. The campaign, a spin on PBS’s longtime “Viewers Like You” slogan, was built to elevate the voices of PBS viewers (including a wide range of celebrities) and celebrate the essential role public media plays in communities across the country. “This city runs on policy, lobbying, and very serious acronyms,” the AAF said. “But every now and then, a DC agency reminds the rest of the country that world-class creative lives here too. This is one of those moments.”

LaVoie Strategic Communications Group, under its newly established LaVoieGov practice, takes home Bronze Bell Ringer Award in the Government/Public Affairs category from the Publicity Club of New England. The award was received for its communications campaign, “Safeguarding Access to Affordable Health Insurance Across Massachusetts.” The campaign supported Massachusetts residents during the 2026 Open Enrollment period, helping navigate a complex healthcare environment marked by changing federal subsidy policies, consumer confusion, misinformation, and heightened competition for public attention. “Our strategy focused on meeting residents where they were, delivering clear and accessible information, and reinforcing the Massachusetts Health Connector as a trusted source of guidance,” said LaVoie president said Lisa DeScenza. “We are proud that the campaign not only exceeded enrollment goals but also helped thousands of Massachusetts residents better understand their health insurance options.”

Crosby Marketing Communications presents its 2026 Crosby Marketing & Media Studies Scholarship to Deniela Penate, who recently graduated from Old Mill High School in Millerville, MD. The $5,000 award is presented annually through the Scholarships for Scholars program to a high school senior who has demonstrated the creativity, leadership, and academic achievement necessary to excel in the fields of marketing or media. Originally from El Salvador, Penate immigrated to the United States as a young girl. She will attend Salisbury University this fall to study communications with a concentration in multimedia journalism. “Daniela is an impressive young woman whose resilience, leadership, and passion for visual storytelling truly stood out,” said Crosby Marketing CEO Raymond Crosby.

BoardroomPR is named to the South Florida Business Journal’s list of the Top 25 Largest Women-Owned Businesses in South Florida. The publication also recently recognized Boardroom PR as one of the Top 5 PR Firms in South Florida. Founded in 1989, BoardroomPR specializes in media relations, social media, digital marketing and crisis communications. The firm serves clients across sectors including real estate, healthcare, nonprofit, legal, and professional services. “This recognition is a testament to the incredible team we’ve built at BoardroomPR and the clients who trust us to tell their stories,” Boardroom PR president and CEO Julie Talenfeld.