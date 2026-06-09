Brittany Sullivan

Brittany Sullivan, who held the senior VP-executive director of marketing post at Golin, has moved to Burson.

As global head of communications, Sullivan will focus on external storytelling across traditional and emerging platforms. She’s also in charge of media relations, industry visibility and reputation management.

Prior to her 11-year stint at Golin, Sullivan had a nearly five-year run at Edelman, rising to the US business development manager position.

Catherine Sullivan, who was global chief communications officer, departed Burson in May.