(L-R) Melody Brue,

Jess Graham

Codeword brings on Melody Brue and Jess Graham as part of a push to bolster its capabilities in market intelligence and commercial strategy. Brue joins the agency as strategy lead, market intelligence, a newly created role. She was most recently a VP and principal analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, where she served as VP and Principal Analyst covering modern work, enterprise applications, financial services and AI. At Codeword, Brue will work to advance the agency’s analyst relations capabilities and work directly with clients to stress-test their positioning against real market conditions. “Having Mel in the room means analyst-grade market intelligence is part of how strategy gets built,” said Codeword partner Gabie Kur. Graham, who held senior roles at Visa, Meta and Instagram before founding her own consultancy, come to the firm as strategy lead, Go-To-Market. She is tasked with developing and productizing premium GTM offerings that bridge the gap between what a brand-side marketer is being held accountable for at the board level and what the agency is being asked to build. “For CMOs navigating an environment where AI is reshaping how buyers find and evaluate products, Jess’s background means Codeword can have a materially different kind of conversation,” said Codeword managing partner Michael McKloskey.

Pam Caputo

Havas Edge, which specializes in data-driven media, creative and customer acquisition strategies, for health, tech, consumer, retail and financial brands, promotes Pam Caputo to EVP, health media. Caputo was previously president of the agency’s Health Media Hub. Before joining Havas Edge in 2023, she was VP of media & engagement at healthcare advertising and marketing firm PRECISIONeffect. In her new post, Caputo will take on an expanded leadership role to guide strategy, growth and advanced capabilities. "Pam brings a rare level of clarity and discipline to healthcare media," said Edge Performance Network global CEO Steve Netzley. “Her promotion reflects the momentum of our Health Media practice and the growing demand from healthcare brands for partners who can deliver results at scale."

Michele Fisher

Rezolve Ai, the London-based developer of Brain Suite, an enterprise AI platform purpose-built for agentic commerce, appoints Michele Fisher as CMO. Fisher joins Rezolve Ai from Microsoft, where she was global strategy director, advising retailers and consumer goods brands on AI-driven commerce transformation. Before that, she held senior strategy and marketing posts at Amazon. In her new position, Fisher will work to strengthens Rezolve Ai’s ability to communicate its capabilities opportunity globally as its expands across North America, EMEA, APAC and LATAM. “Michele is exactly the kind of leader we want at Rezolve Ai at this stage of our growth,” said Rezolve Ai chairman and CEO Daniel M. Wagner. “She has stood at the center of the AI and commerce revolution, working with many of the world’s most important brands.”