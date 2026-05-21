TEAM LEWIS is named agency of record for Veriff, an AI-native identity platform. The agency will provide corporation reputation and communications support as Veriff expands its presence in the U.S. Its efforts will focus on drivine Veriff's ongoing PR program through industry thought-leadership, product and company announcements and executive visibility, aligning Veriff's story with timely U.S. narratives and media moments. “As fraud becomes more sophisticated, organizations need a partner who can help them stay ahead. It's not just about verifying identities, but building trust at scale," said Veriff VP global communications Karita Sall. "Bringing TEAM LEWIS on board strengthens our ability to tell that story in the U.S., where the demand for robust, AI-native identity infrastructure is growing fast."

Diffusion adds POVISON, LUSA Lighting and Induction Hardware to its expanding roster of clients in the home and interiors category. Diffusion will work to position POVISON, a premium furniture retailer, as a high-end leader in the DTC furniture category while amplifying its growth in the U.S. market. For home lighting brand LUSA Lighting, the agency will focus on driving product-led storytelling, increasing consumer education around premium lighting and supporting key sales moments. Induction Hardware, a new all-electric DTC appliance company, will work with Diffusion to introduce the brand as a category-defining force in sustainable modern kitchen appliances. Diffusion’s other clients in the past and present have included Burrow, Raymour & Flanigan, Chasing Paper, and Dreo. “POVISON, LUSA Lighting and Induction Hardware each bring a distinct point of view to their categories, whether through design, technology or sustainability,” said Diffusion managing director US Kate Ryan. “Our focus is on translating that into clear, compelling narratives that resonate with both media and consumers.”

The Consultancy PR signs on to represent floral design and event studio Tulipina. TCPR will support PR strategy, media relations, thought leadership, partnership development, award submissions and brand positioning. Founded by floral artist Kiana Underwood and Nathan Underwood, Tulipina is recognized for its floral artistry, bold use of color and immersive luxury event experiences, which range from weddings to large-scale destination celebrations, Tulipina continually pushes the boundaries of traditional floral design through fearless creativity and innovation.