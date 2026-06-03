Walker Sands acquires RevPartners, a revenue operations (RevOps) and GTM engineering firm with expertise in HubSpot CRM architecture, demand orchestration and managed RevOps services. The firm will operate as RevPartners, a Walker Sands company. The acquisition expands Walker Sands’ capabilities across CRM and marketing automation systems, data and GTM operations. RevPartners helps revenue leaders improve visibility into performance and lets teams act with greater confidence. Its work spans system design, workflow architecture, reporting and activation. “Too many B2B organizations still operate with disparate marketing, sales and revenue systems, which makes it hard to see what’s driving growth,” said Walker Sands co-CEO Andrew Cross. “With RevPartners, we can help clients unify strategy, systems and reporting to improve decision-making and create more efficient paths to revenue.”

(L-R) Sara Hagen, Nadine Baarstad

FoodMix Marketing Communications, a B2B and B2C full-service food and beverage marketing agency, transitions its ownership to Sara Hagen and Nadine Baarstad, who will now be the agency’s managing partners. Hagen has been president of Foodmix, with Baarstad serving as SVP industry relations. Founded 25 years ago by Dan O'Connell, FoodMix has been led by O'Connell and chief operating officer Steve Megel. While client relationships, service and strategic partnerships will continue, the agency expect to see continued momentum, continuing to invest in innovative solutions, talent and culture to strengthen its capabilities and deliver meaningful business impact. “As owners, we see tremendous opportunity ahead, with an award-winning group of strategists, creatives, account leaders and problem-solvers who care deeply about our clients and one another,” said Hagen.

Dynasty Financial Partners, which provides independent wealth management firms with access to an open architecture platform of technology, business services and holistic investment management capabilities, launches Dynasty Consulting Group. The new division will focus on helping RIAs accelerate growth and create enterprise value. It is anchored by Dynasty's upcoming acquisition of strategic advisory and brand-building firm Optima Group. The entire Optima Group team will join Dynasty, including president Kenneth R. Hoffman, managing director Ellen H. McKay and director of client strategy Peter K. Ward. “Dynasty Consulting Group will continue Optima Group’s focus on providing objective advice and counsel to wealth and asset management firms, while also bringing the expanded capabilities of Dynasty’s robust platform to bear for our clients,” said Hoffman.