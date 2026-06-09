(L-R) Gigi García Russo, Michael Lamp

HUNTER promotes Gigi García Russo to president and Michael J. Lamp to chief digital & transformation officer. Russo was previously chief transformation officer at the agency and has also served as chief innovation & growth officer. Reporting to CEO Grace Leong, García Russo will be responsible for driving reputation, relationships and revenue, championing HUNTER, and fueling continued growth by imagining new ways to deliver business impact for the agency’s roster of clients. Lamp most recently served as chief digital officer and has also been SVP, social & digital media. In his new post, he will spearhead the agency’s innovation and digital transformation, leading the development of new technology and digital product roadmaps, as well as running staff and client training initiatives. “As our clients and staff navigate a world where the combination of human expertise and technology is increasingly essential, Gigi and Michael bring the leadership, vision, and innovation needed to help them succeed,” said Leong. “Together, they represent four decades of experience building capabilities, driving growth, and delivering breakthrough work for clients.”

Sarah Kettler

Cars.com Inc. a car-shopping marketplace, names Sarah Kettler CMO, effective June 15. Kettler was most recently EVP, marketing & communications at ticketing technology marketplace SeatGeek. Prior to SeatGeek, she held strategy and communications roles at WME-IMG and Deloitte Consulting. At Cars.com, Kettler will oversee the company's integrated marketing and communications organization, responsible for strengthening the brand, deepening customer engagement, driving growth and advancing the company's long-term strategic objectives. "She's built and positioned marketplace brands, she understands the dynamics of connecting buyers and sellers at scale, and she knows how to translate brand strategy into real business growth," said Cars.com Tobi Hartmann.

Sarah Gavin

The Trade Desk, an advertising tech company, appoints Sarah Gavin as CMO and EVP. Gavin comes to the company from Zendesk, where she was chief communications officer and interim CMO. She previously led global narrative strategy for Google Cloud. Before that, she spent more than a decade at Expedia Group, serving as CCO and SVP of global communications and corporate brand. At The Trade Desk, Gavin will lead the company's marketing organization, overseeing global brand, communications, customer marketing, and demand generation efforts. “She combines world-class marketing and communications expertise with a deep understanding of technology and business strategy,” said The Trade Desk CEO and founder Jeff Green.