FGS Global handles Fox Corp. as it agrees to acquire The Roku Channel, which relies on Joele Frank, in a deal valued at $22B.

Roku’s streaming platform reaches more than 100M households, more than half of which are in the US.

The transaction creates the No. 3 biggest TV player by share of viewing with a mix of Fox’s sports, news and entertainment content.

CEO Lachlan Murdoch called the deal “a defining moment for Fox and a natural extension of the deliberate and focused strategy we have been executing for nearly a decade.”

The addition of Roku advances Fox’s business mix toward high growth streaming and connected TV verticals and maintains a balanced mix across advertising and distribution businesses.

FGS Global (John Christiansen, Kerry Golds, Jeff Huber and Noelle Amos) represents Fox, while Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher (Jed Repko, Joseph Sala and Allison Sobel) handles Roku.