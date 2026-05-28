Campstories is named public relations agency for Visit Jackson Hole, the official destination marketing and management organization for the Jackson Hole valley in Wyoming. The agency will collaborate with VJH and work to earn meaningful media coverage for the destination and Jackson’s diverse hospitality industry. This partnership will focus on delivering storytelling that authentically showcases Jackson as one of the most sought-after destinations in the world. Nearly 3 million visitors travel to Jackson each year, generating over $1.8 billion in spending and more than $11 million in local lodging tax revenue. “Campstories brings the earned voice to shape narratives that actually land. They reflect exactly where destination marketing and management has to go: beyond promotion alone and toward genuine stewardship,” said Visit Jackson Hole director of marketing & sales John Bowers.

WOC | Signal, a strategic communications and public relations agency focused on complex, high-stakes B2B environments, signs on to work with Impact Washington, a statewide, nonprofit Manufacturing Extension Partnership center serving Washington-based manufacturers. The agency will work with Impact Washington on a holistic communications realignment designed to clarify and elevate the organization’s role as a trusted business and growth partner to small and mid-sized manufacturers. Impact Washington offerings include hands-on consulting, workforce development, innovation support and government or industry association introductions. “WOC | Signal brings a level of strategic clarity and discipline that is helping us better articulate who we are and the impact we deliver,” said Impact Washington president and center director Kelley Sowards. WOC | Signal is a specialized agency of (W)right On Communications.

HLK, an integrated brand and marketing agency, is named agency of record for Byrna Technologies, a personal defense technology company specializing in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions. Working in coordination with Byrna’s internal team, HLK will support the company across brand strategy, repositioning, creative development, and media and social strategy as the company works to make its solutions easier to understand, evaluate and adopt across digital, social, media and retail channels. The partnership comes as the company puts a realignment of its sales and marketing functions into place. “By adding dedicated leadership for retail sales and brand and content, and partnering with HLK, we are aligning our resources to capture the growth opportunities in front of us,” said Byrna CEO Conn Davis.