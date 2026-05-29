Chartwell Strategy Group is providing government relations and strategic communications services to Colombia to strengthen its relations with the US.

Working as a subcontractor to London’s Amadeus Consultancy Ltd government relations shop, Chartwell will receive a fee of $300K for the three-month effort.

Colombia is in the midst of a presidential election with a run-off between right-wing lawyer Albelardo de la Espriella and left-winger Ivan Cepeda.

Espriella, the law and order candidate who promises to build ten maximum security prisons, edged out Cepeda in the May 31 election.

Since neither candidate got more 50 percent of the vote, a second vote will take place on June 21.

Chartwell reports to Colombia’s US ambassador Daniel Garcia-Pena Jaramillo

Partners Matt Epperly and David Tamasi handle the account with senior director Andrew Pasternak.