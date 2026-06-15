Mohamed Younis

The National Association of Corporate Directors has named Brunswick Group veteran Mohamed Younis senior VP of content.

He will oversee NACD’s content platform across governance research, director education, Blue Ribbon Commission initiatives, and member-facing insights, helping shape the organization’s voice on board leadership and corporate governance.

Younis served as partner and global head of research for Brunswick’s global public opinion, market research, and analytics function. He advised clients on geopolitical trends, policy, reputation and strategic communications.

Prior to Brunswick, he spent 16 years at Gallup, where he led studies on political, economic and social trends. Younis also was editor-in-chief, overseeing US polling, including the presidential approval tracking, as well as global content and media strategy.

At NACD, Younis is eager to “help advance the governance conversations directors need most in this growing time of uncertainty and rapid technological change."