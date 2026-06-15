Kelly Losko

Highwire names Kelly Losko as CFO. Losko joins the agency from OLIVER Agency, where she was CFO, North America. She has also been global CFO at Forsman & Bodenfors and finance director, North America at GroupM. Losko’s hire follows Highwire’s January acquisition of The Bliss Group. "Kelly brings the financial expertise and agency fluency we need as we scale," said Highwire CEO Michael O'Brien. "She understands how integrated marketing and communications businesses operate from the inside out: how talent, clients, and growth interact. That experience is rare, and it matters here."

Lindsay DeLarme

TCW, a Los-Angeles based financial services company, brings on Lindsay DeLarme as global head of marketing & communications. DeLarme previously spent 13 years at Oaktree Capital, most recently serving as head of marketing and communications. Prior to that, she held a range of senior roles across client relations, investor relations, corporate communications and marketing. At TCW, DeLarme will lead the teams responsible for shaping the company’s internal and external reputation including brand strategy, product and digital marketing, event strategy, media relations and corporate communications. A LinkedIn post said she “brings deep expertise in leveraging strategic communications and brand development to drive business growth, with a strong track record of leading high-performing, cross-functional teams.”

Adriel Sanchez

o9 Solutions, developer of the “Digital Brain,” an AI-powered, cloud-native platform that connects demand planning, supply chain management, and commercial operations, names Adriel Sanchez CMO, a newly created position at the company. Sanchez was most recently CMO at WalkMe, a software development company that is part of SAP. Before that he was CMO at education technology startup Newsela. In his new post, he will oversee the company’s global marketing organization, including go-to-market strategy, demand generation, events and creative, product marketing, brand positioning, customer advocacy and communications. “Adriel’s proven track record of building end-to-end global marketing engines in the technology space is key to helping o9 scale with precision, speed and measurable impact,” said o9 Solutions executive chairman CEO and co-founder Chakri Gottemukkala.