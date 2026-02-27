Mercury has signed Institut Macaya, a Haitian think tank organized by business leaders to end the cycle of crises that have long ravaged the Caribbean country.

The Institute wants to mobilize the private sector, civil society, diaspora, state and international partners to develop a sustainable development plan to rebuild the nation.

Mercury’s agreement calls for translating the Institute’s “vision into a focused, actionable, and persuasive engagement strategy that resonates with decision makers and results in tangible outcomes.”

The firm will arrange meetings with government officials, engage with the US Chamber of Commerce and broader business community and execute a strategic communications and messaging program on behalf of the client.

American Airlines this month announced plans to restore service to the Haitian coastal city of Cap-Haitien in November.

The FAA still bans flights into the country’s capital, Port-au-Prince, which was put into effect in 2024 after JetBlue and Spirit Airways planes were hit by gunfire.

Mercury’s contract is worth $40K per-month. It went into effect May 11 and runs through June 10, 2027.

Partners John Lonergan and Patrick Costello handle the effort with senior VP James Anderson and managing director Eric Bloom.

Omnicom owns Mercury.