TEAM LEWIS, a London-headquartered agency with 27 offices across Asia, EMEA and North America, launches Catalyst, a multi-million-dollar fund and service designed to support marketing and communications agencies under financial pressure. The fund will take majority and minority equity stakes in all types of marketing and communications agencies around the world. It will provide expertise, technology, legal and financial assistance. In most instances, an initial assessment response will be made within 48 hours, with all requests treated confidentially. TEAM LEWIS says its status as an independent firm, not driven by corporate structures, portfolio priorities and shareholder pressures, give it the opportunity to step in credibly and flexibly. "The combined challenge of shrinking budgets, changing technology and rising staff costs have created the perfect storm for many agencies. The recent wave of bankruptcies that we’ve seen point to the challenging conditions of our times.,” said TEAM LEWIS chief operating officer Yvonne van Bokhoven.

Jasper, a marketing agents platform, launches its end-to-end GEO Agent, an autonomous agent designed to help marketing teams continuously analyze, influence and improve how their brand appears across AI-powered search and discovery experiences. GEO Agent continuously analyzes discoverability signals, identifies visibility gaps, and executes optimization workflows to improve brand representation, citations, sentiment and share of voice across leading AI platforms. It is supported by the platform’s GEO Hub, which provides centralized visibility into key AI discoverability signals, including visibility, citation rates, sentiment, share of voice and competitive positioning. GEO Agent is the first in a new class of role-based that Jasper has built to execute complex marketing work from insight to action. "It analyzes how brands appear across leading AI platforms, identifies discoverability gaps, optimizes existing assets, generates new content, and improves how AI systems interpret and retrieve brand information over time.," said Jasper CEO Timothy Young.

H/Advisors launches an office in Warsaw, marking its entry into the Polish market. The Polish H/Advisors team will be led by Tomasz Lis, managing director at the Warsaw office of Havas, the owner of H/Advisors. It will focus on sectors critical to national security and economic growth, including energy, defense, retail and food, and real estate. H/Advisors executive chairman Stéphane Fouks said that the firm’s expansion into Poland comes at a time of growing demand for its services among Polish organizations. “Establishing H/Advisors in Poland strengthens our ability to support clients where reputation, policy, business and societal expectations increasingly converge,” he said.