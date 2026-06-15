Danny Maiello

Mission North names Danny Maiello as the agency’s first chief corporate affairs officer. Maiello joins the agency from Highwire, where he served as managing director. He previously held senior posts at Dentsu Creative, BCW Global (now Burson), PwC and FleishmanHillard. Earlier in his career he spent a decade at CNN, where he worked across domestic and international news and later led CNN en Español's Washington bureau. At Mission North, Maiello will report to co-CEO Bill Bourdon. Maiello’s hire is part of the evolution and momentum of Mission North's corporate advisory offering. “Danny has built his career at the intersection of media, policy and stakeholder dynamics, where our clients need the most help," said Bourdon.

Dan Savicks

DCI brings on Dan Savickas as a director on its strategic alliances team. Prior to joining DCI, he was VP of policy and government affairs at the Taxpayers Protection Alliance. He has worked for FreedomWorks, the Republican Governors Association, and Americans for Tax Reform. The agency has also hired Isabella Chambers as senior account manager and Maggie Clemons as a senior account executive. Chambers previously worked in the UK Parliament, gaining firsthand experience in the legislative processes and campaign operations. Clemons was most recently press secretary at the U.S. Small Business Administration. “Our firm is built around a culture of hard work, strategic execution and winning for our clients every day,” said DCI managing partner Justin Peterson. “We are pleased to welcome new people who share those values and will further strengthen the work we do on behalf of our clients.”

Sharon Koh

Reputation Advisors International adds Sharon Koh, founder and principal advisor of Singapore-based boutique advisory firm The Brand Imprint, as its newest member. At The Brand Imprint, she advises brands and leadership teams on reputation-related matters, including crisis preparedness, online crisis response, and reputational risk on social media and digital platforms. Before founding The Brand Imprint, Koh was head of marketing at Scoot, leading the airline’s brand and digital communications. She also served as managing director of Digital Studio by APRW. “Sharon’s experience in Southeast Asia and her extensive background in crisis communications and reputation management are sure to be a valuable asset to our network,” said James F. Haggerty, CEO of PRCG Haggerty LLC in New York and president of Reputation Advisors International.