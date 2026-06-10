Montgomery County’s Destination Marketing Organization wants to hire a firm for a brand and identity refresh so it can better promote itself to leisure travelers, meeting planners, sporting events and group tour audiences.
VA's Montgomery Co. Wants Brand 'Refresh'
Tue., Jun. 16, 2026
By Kevin McCauley
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