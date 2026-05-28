Preston Spire is selected as agency of record for Meet Minneapolis, the city's official destination marketing organization, in partnership with the Minneapolis Tourism Improvement District. Alongside Meet Minneapolis and the MTID, Preston Spire will work to increase the appeal of Minneapolis as a premier destination for leisure travel, conventions and events, driving economic impact for the community. The partnership will culminate in a comprehensive destination rebrand, expected to launch in early 2027, reflecting Minneapolis' evolving identity and ambitions as a premier destination. "Preston Spire demonstrated that they have the temerity and vision to weave together Minneapolis' multiple dimensions—its warmth, creativity, grit and pride—into a narrative that underscores the city as a unique, in-demand locality," said Meet Minneapolis SVP of destination branding strategy Courney Ries.

Diffusion, which operates wholly owned offices in cities including New York, Los Angeles and London as well as an international partner network, is tapped as PR agency of record for 70mai and STACK. For 70mai, which develops smart dash cam and automotive technology and is looking to expand its international market, Diffusion will drive awareness around the company’s new products while elevating its global leadership in smart innovations. STACK, a preconstruction software company, will depend on Diffusion to help position the company as a leader in its sector through a strategic PR program leveraging earned media, a thought leadership program, customer stories and original research. “Diffusion’s reputation as a consumer tech media relations powerhouse, combined with their deep understanding of the media landscape and strong relationships made them the ideal partner to help bring our story to life,” said 70mai senior PR manager Dana Yang. STACK SVP of marketing noted that “Diffusion stood out for their ability to translate complex enterprise technology into concise, compelling narratives.”

Quigley-Simpson, an LA-based agency that also operates from New York, expands its relationship with energy technology company Generac, now serving as its digital agency of record. The partnership builds on an existing relationship that began in early 2025 and has steadily expanded. Quigley-Simpson will now oversee integrated media strategy, planning, implementation, reporting and analytics across Generac Home Standby Generators; ecobee, the brand’s smart thermostat and home security division; and additional dealer support initiatives as needed. Its previous duties included leading DRTV, DR OTT and CTV media planning, buying and optimization for the brand. “Quigley-Simpson has demonstrated a strong understanding of both our business and the evolving opportunities within the energy category,” said Generac CMO Amanda Teder.