Mike Doyle

Mike Doyle, former CEO of Ketchum, has joined Brunswick Group in New York as a partner.

He took the helm of Ketchum in June 2020 and exited last July. Previously, he served as North America president

During his 29-year career at Ketchum, Doyle advised Fortune 500 companies, boards, and senior executives on reputation, stakeholder engagement, executive communications, organizational transformation, and growth.

Brunswick CEO Henry Timms said Doyle’s “experience, judgment, and leadership will strengthen our ability to help clients build trust and navigate risk, while adding real depth to our senior advisory team.”

Earlier in his career, Doyle held senior communications leadership roles at NBCUniversal, and currently serves as chairman of GLAAD.

Omnicom owns Golin Ketchum.